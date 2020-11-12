Milwaukee-based Anew Advisors acquires Lake Country wealth management company

Milwaukee-based Anew Advisors announced that it has acquired Okauchee-based wealth management firm Zilli Financial.

With clients across the country, Zilli Financial specializes in providing retirement plans for police officers and firefighters, according to a press release. Anew Advisors also provides retirement services for first responders.

The acquisition will create a robust organization that serves first responders throughout the country, Anew Advisors co-founder Glen Colwell said in a statement.

“This merger joins two firms that represent best in class implementation and education supporting first responder’s retirement,” Zilli Financial president Anthony Zilli said in a statement.