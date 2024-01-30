Milwaukee-based AI startup 7Rivers announces partnership with New Resources Consulting

Milwaukee-based startup 7Rivers
, a consulting services firm focused on AI and data modernization, is partnering with New Resources Consulting
, a Milwaukee-based IT and technology consulting firm, to offer a broader range of business solutions to both firms' clients.
In a Tuesday announcement, 7Rivers said its ability to turn data into business solutions by using AI pairs well with NRC’s success in providing businesses with cutting-edge technologies. Both organizations are broadening their capabilities through this partnership. NRC will be able to provide clients with more AI-based solutions and 7Rivers will have access to NRC’s portfolio of software solutions and other services.
“This new partnership comes with many great advantages for both our current and future customers. Now, our clients can access a wider array of services and expertise from a single partnership,” said Paul Stillmank
, founder and chief executive officer of 7Rivers. “We are entering a new age of business possibilities and this partnership allows us to deliver more value to the market faster with 7Rivers' focus on data modernization, AI enablement, and data-native applications, combined with NRC's expertise in managed service, enterprise software solutions, application development, and project management.”
Mark Grosskopf
, president and CEO of NRC, is now part of the 7Rivers board of directors. Grosskopf was also an investor in Stillmank's first company, 7Summits.
“This collaboration promises innovative, data-driven solutions tailored to specific client needs,” said Grosskopf. “Clients benefit from both the partnership's expanded market reach and combined resource strength, affording a more comprehensive range of services, from data analytics and machine learning to customized technology strategies and talent incubation.”
7Rivers launched last fall
with $3.5 million in initial funding and a goal of helping businesses understand the latest advancements in AI and machine learning through the use of their own data. Since then, the startup has already made one acquisition
.