7Summits founder Paul Stillmank launches new AI-focused startup in Milwaukee

Two years ago, New York-based tech giant IBM acquired Milwaukee-based 7Summits, a Salesforce consultancy founded by entrepreneur Paul Stillmank.
Now, Stillmank is back with a new startup that aims to help businesses understand the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning through the use of their own data.
7Rivers officially launched this week, backed by $3.5 million in funding. The startup helps business leaders identify the potential for value in their data and transform it into solutions that move them forward.
By breaking down data silos and ensuring comprehensive data access, the company plans to turn data into workable resources, generating value and identifying competitive advantages that will promote growth in a continuously evolving business environment.
“7Rivers is inspired by nature and how data is so analogous to water,” said Stillmank. “Water is essential to life, and data has become essential to the life of businesses. Like rivers, data flows inside and outside of companies. Rivers have confluences; data confluences present the opportunity for very powerful business outcomes.”
7Rivers works with C-suite leaders to identify the parts of a business ecosystem that will benefit the most from these breakthrough technologies. 7Rivers has launched in partnership with Snowflake, a Montana-based, data cloud company.
7Rivers will be able to tap into Snowflake’s data cloud and use it to build custom solutions for clients. For example, using AI to analyze production data, a manufacturing company can optimize supply chain efficiency, predict equipment maintenance needs, and tailor production runs, ultimately reducing costs and maximizing output.
“There’s no better time to launch this startup with the advancements in generative AI, and no better place to call our home than Milwaukee, which is brimming with tech talent and a flourishing entrepreneur landscape,” Stillmank said. “We’re developing a team of existing industry leaders and up-and-coming innovators that will elevate Milwaukee’s position as a leader in tech.”
Stillmark said he expects 7Rivers to reach profitability within 18 months.