Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy to expand Fox Point location

Theis expanding its location at the Riverpoint Village shopping center in Fox Point. The Milwaukee Ballet-led dance school shared the news this week, while also announcing the appointment of the school’s newest director – its first since the 2020 retirement of Rolando Yanes –. Dimmer will lead an overhaul of the Riverpoint Village branch that is slated to nearly double the size of the space – taking it from 3,500 square feet to 6,700 square feet. The project will include the creation of a new and enlarged studio, lounges, and additional changing rooms and restrooms. These new spaces will allow MBSA to add to its current class offerings and reach more students, including adults, the school said. “We’re all thrilled about these additions to our already stellar MBSA program. Kristin’s passion for dance and business acumen will serve MBSA well, and our students will undoubtedly thrive in our updated studio space,” said, Milwaukee Ballet’s artistic director. Construction is expected to begin in August and wrap up before the winter holidays. Dimmer has been involved with Milwaukee Ballet for nearly 15 years as a dancer, teacher, and administrator. She danced with Milwaukee Ballet II, the organization’s second company, from 2008 to 2010 before working as part-time faculty from 2010 to 2020. During that time, she also served as artistic director of Pius XI Catholic High School in Milwaukee. During her tenure there, Dimmer expanded the dance department from 40 students to approximately 120. In August 2020, she accepted a full-time role as Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy general manager. “I have known Kristin since she began with Milwaukee Ballet, and I am delighted to see her further her impact on the organization as director of the school,” Pink said. “During the past three years, she helped successfully lead the school through the worst of the pandemic, keeping our doors open and our students flourishing.” As school director, Dimmer will manage the school’s curriculum, daily logistics and operations, and extensive staff of teachers and accompanists. She will also coordinate artistic endeavors, from auditions to student showcases, while ensuring excellent experiences for students and families. “I personally walked the path that we hope and envision for our students. Spending my childhood and adolescence as a dancer set me up for success in a variety of areas, from performance to teaching to business. As director, my goal is to impart students with skills, joys, and memories that last a lifetime,” Dimmer said. “I am truly honored to be taking on this role and am extremely grateful for the opportunity.”