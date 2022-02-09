Milwaukee Auto Show returns to Wisconsin Center this month

The Greater Milwaukee Car & Truck Show will return to the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee, from Feb. 26 to March 6.

Due to COVID-19, the annual event was held in May last year at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

The Greater Milwaukee Car & Truck Show is presented by the Automobile Dealers Association of Metro Milwaukee (ADAMM) and produced by Steve Freeman Events. It features hundreds of new vehicles, pre-production models, luxury vehicles, classic cars and more.

“The current supply chain challenges make this auto show even more important/valuable to consumers as they are given an up-close look at hundreds of new model vehicles in one place, vehicles that are not at dealerships,” said spokeswoman DeeDee Taft. “It’s also a great place to see the hot new electric vehicles entering the marketplace.