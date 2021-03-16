Milwaukee-area startups to receive up to $100,000 in grants to commercialize their products

Four Milwaukee-area startups including VasoGnosis Inc., RPRD Diagnostics, COnovate and Imagen Energy, LLC will receive grants of up to $100,000 to commercialize their innovative technologies. The grants are issued by the federal Small Business Innovation…

(Madison) is an early-stage healthtech software company specializing in commercialization of complex algorithms on high-speed Graphic Processing Units (GPUs). Currently focused on radiation transport science, Voximetry is advancing patient-specific treatment planning in advanced-stage cancer patients. Pyran (Madison) uses renewable agricultural resources such as corn cobs and wood chips to make key ingredients for paints and coatings. Their technology enables replacement of petroleum-based ingredients at lower prices. Four Milwaukee-area startups including VasoGnosis Inc. COnovate and Imagen Energy, LLC will receive grants of up to $100,000 to commercialize their innovative technologies.The grants are issued by the federal Small Business Innovation Research Advance program and matched by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. This year’s SBIR Advance program awarded 11 Wisconsin-based startups $1 million in funding.Milwaukee-based VasoGnosis, which developed an artificial intelligence-powered diagnostic and surgical planning software for brain aneurysms, will receive a $75,000 Phase I grant.Shorewood-based COnovate, formerly known as SafeLi, will receive a $100,000 Phase II grant. The startup developed graphene monoxide, a material with a unique chemical structure that enables greater lithium uptake needed for safe, high performing and faster charging batteries.The SBIR program awarded RPRD Diagnostics with a $75,000 Phase I grant to commercialize its pharmacogenetics solutions, including diagnostic, analysis and support services to clinicians, researchers and drug developers.Imagen Energy, which produces compact, low-cost and modular power converters, was awarded a $100,000 Phase II grant. Imagen Energy’s converters focus primarily on stationary energy storage and electric vehicle battery chargers.Wisconsin companies compete annually for $2.5 billion in SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer grants issued by the U.S. government. These programs are designed to turn research and innovation into high-growth companies.“Supporting innovation is one way to ensure our long-term economic well-being and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Aaron Hagar, WEDC vice president of entrepreneurship and innovation said in a statement. “SBIR Advance leverages highly competitive federal funding and provides Wisconsin’s advanced technology companies the business development resources needed to get to the next level.”Wisconsin Phase I grant recipients:Wisconsin Phase II grant recipients: