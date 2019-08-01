Milwaukee-area employment reaches new high

But most economic indicators tracked by MMAC posted year-over-year declines

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Milwaukee area employment reaches new high
Milwaukee area employment reaches new high

Last updated on August 1st, 2019 at 01:47 pm

Milwaukee area employment reached a new high in June, according to the latest monthly economic indicator report from the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.

Metro Milwaukee area employment was 890,500 in June, which exceeded the previous employment record for the area of 887,000, set in June of 2000.

The biggest employment gains in the area were in the education and health services (up 4.7%), leisure and hospitality (up 3.5%) and the “other services” (up 1.5%) sectors.

Despite that good news, most of the economic indicators tracked by the MMAC showed year-over-year declines. Only 10 of the 22 tracked economic indicators for the area posted gains, down from 12 that posted gains in May.

“The pace of year-over-year employment growth in June was relatively strong but the total number of indicators trending upward remains low for the current growth period,” said Bret Mayborne, the MMAC’s economic research director.

Notable area economic indicator declines for June included:

  • New car registrations in the area fell 22.7% in June to 1,640.
  • Existing home sales in the metro area fell 5.4% in June to 1,843.
  • The number of mortgages in Milwaukee County dipped 0.8% in June to 2,236.
  • Weekly earnings for manufacturing production workers fell 3.5% to $942.90 and hourly earnings fell 3.7% to $22.45.

Get our email updates

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People