Milwaukee among group of Midwestern cities considering worker incentive programs

By
-
Downtown Milwaukee, with Milwaukee Art Museum in foreground and US Bank Center and Northwestern Mutual tower in background
Downtown Milwaukee, with Milwaukee Art Museum in foreground and U.S. Bank Center and Northwestern Mutual tower in the background.

As worker incentive programs gain traction in the Midwest, Milwaukee leaders are among a spate of local-level officials considering introducing similar strategies to get a leg up on attracting talent. A Wisconsin Policy Forum report released this week examined the rise in popularity of such worker incentives programs. The report found that the Midwest has

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display