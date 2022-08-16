Milwaukee Ale House closing in Third Ward after losing lease on space

After 25 years of serving up brews and food in the Historic Third Ward, Milwaukee Brewing Company’s Milwaukee Ale House at 233 N. Water St. will soon be closing for good.

A Facebook post this week explained the company had been leasing the space and that the building’s owners have “decided to go in a different direction.” Milwaukee Ale House will remain open until Sept. 11.

“And hopefully, it’s not goodbye forever, it’s just goodbye for now…to be continued,” reads the Facebook post, alluding to the fact that the Ale House could reopen at some point.

The news of Milwaukee Ale House losing its lease in the Third Ward follows a March announcement that Milwaukee Brewing Company planned to sell the company and its assets.

New Mill Capital, a manufacturing asset acquisition and disposition firm tasked with selling the company, said there was a “huge wave” of initial interest, but declined to specify how many offers the firm received.

A sale of the company is pending, according to the firm’s website, but New Mill Capital leadership declined to comment on when it might close.

“We’re still governed by NDA but we expect the buyer to be a nice addition to the Milwaukee brewery scene and want to leave it to them to announce their plans going forward when they feel it’s appropriate,” said Eric Weiler, principal at New Mill Capital.

New Mill Capital had considered offers for Milwaukee Brewing Company’s 9th Street brewery, IP and Milwaukee Ale House location both separately and as a bulk package.