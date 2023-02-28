Milwaukee Academy of Science high school sustains water damage, plans to move temporarily

The Milwaukee Academy of Science has plans to temporarily relocate its high school after being displaced by water damage.

The temporary move would be to 2156 S. 4th St., located along the Kinnikinnic River, according to an application submitted to the city. The 36,859-square-foot building, built in 1912, was formerly occupied by the Inland Seas School of Expeditionary Learning, a charter high school that closed in 2011. The building was also previously used by St. Anthony Middle School, a Catholic voucher school now serving K-12 on Milwaukee’s south side.

MAS was established in 2000 as a public charter school focused on preparing students for careers in STEM and health fields. The school, whose charter is authorized by the City of Milwaukee, counts Marquette University and Medical College of Wisconsin among its partners, and has garnered support from the business community, including Northwestern Mutual and several foundations. The high school would have its 350 students and 22 staff members temporarily relocate to the South 4th Street building.

In the fall of 2021, MAS celebrated the completion of a building expansion that added classrooms, offices and STEAM labs to its campus – the first of a two-phased expansion of its near west side campus. The following spring, the school opened a new $1.7 million gymnasium. The expansion projects allowed the school to increase its enrollment by 250 students. Today, it has more than 1,250 students and it plans to grow to enrollment to 1,500 by 2024.

The school is located at 2000 W. Kilbourn Ave., which was formerly Milwaukee Hospital and Sinai Samaritan Medical Center. Prior to the expansion, it occupied only the first two floors of the building.