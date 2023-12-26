Milwaukee Academy of Science buys former Penfield Montessori Academy building

By
-
The former Penfield Montessori Academy building.

An affiliate of Milwaukee Academy of Science has purchased the former Penfield Montessori Academy building at 2433 W. Cherry St. in Milwaukee for $2.475 million, according to state records. Originally known as St. Michael’s Roman Catholic School, the building was built in 1923 and expanded in 1956. Located in Milwaukee’s Midtown neighborhood, Penfield Montessori Academy

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
