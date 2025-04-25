Milwaukee-based A.O. Smith announces CEO transition process

Milwaukee-based water heater manufacturer A.O. Smith has announced two key changes to its C-suite.

The company’s current chairman and CEO, Kevin Wheeler, will transition to the role of executive chairman on July 1. At that time, Stephen Shafer will be appointed to the company’s board of directors and assume the role of president and CEO.

Shafer currently serves as president and chief operating officer at A.O. Smith.

As executive chairman, Wheeler will continue to lead the company’s board of directors and remain actively involved in strategic development, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations and executive talent development.

“A. O. Smith experienced significant progress and profitable growth under Kevin’s leadership,” said lead director Ron Brown. “During his tenure, the company acquired Giant Factories, a Canadian water heater manufacturer, as well as six water treatment companies, including one in India. As chairman, president and chief executive officer during the global COVID-19 pandemic, Kevin led the company through an unprecedented period, maintaining business continuity while prioritizing the health and safety of employees.”

Shafer will become the 11th CEO in the company’s 151-year history. He will have responsibility for the company’s global operations, as well as strategy development and implementation, profitability and shareholder return.

Shafer joined A. O. Smith in March 2024 to lead the company’s global business units, including operations, supply chain, corporate technology and information technology.

“Steve’s broad business experience, coupled with his strategic business acumen, uniquely positions him to guide A. O. Smith as the company continues its journey as a global water technology leader,” said Wheeler. “For the past year, Steve has collaborated closely with me and other business leaders to understand our business and identify opportunities to drive enhanced performance and continued growth in both sales and profitability.”

