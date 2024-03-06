A.O. Smith acquires California-based water treatment equipment company

Milwaukee-based A.O. Smith
has acquired Impact Water Solutions
, a California-based manufacturer and dealer of water treatment equipment for residential and commercial use.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
A.O. Smith’s North American water treatment business, which started in 2016 with the acquisition of Aquasana
for around $85 million, grew to $225.9 million in sales in 2023, a 1.8% increase from 2022.
A number of other acquisitions have helped the business grow, including Hague Quality Water
in 2017 for around $43 million, Water-Right Group
in 2019 for $107 million, Master Water Corp.
in 2021 for $9 million, Atlantic Filter
in 2022 for $5.5 million and Water Tec
in 2023 for almost $17 million.
A.O. Smith forecasted 10% to 12% growth for its water treatment business this year, as of mid-February.
[caption id="attachment_586151" align="aligncenter" width="480"]
A.O. Smith North American water treatment revenue since 2016. Figure for 2024 is based on company's forecasted growth of 10% to 12%. Source: SEC filings[/caption]
“The acquisition of Impact Water Products further supports our growth strategy by expanding the West Coast presence of our water treatment business,” said Kevin Wheeler
, chairman, president and chief executive officer of A.O. Smith.
Samuel Karge
, president of A.O. Smith North American Water Treatment, said Impact Water Products is a perfect fit for A.O. Smith.
“The company has a reputation for quality and is committed to serving customers with honesty and integrity, which is the foundation of A. O. Smith.” Karge said.
Impact Water Products was started in 2014. Its current management team of Judy Guan, Allan Horner, Jerry Horner and Victor Chu will remain with the organization and continue to operate out of its Ontario, California office.
“I am very pleased our entrepreneurial business will continue to thrive as a result of this acquisition,” said Jerry Horner
, director of operations at Impact Water Products. “As a global water solutions company, A. O. Smith brings great expertise and resources to our organization, allowing for growth in markets we would not have otherwise been able to serve.”