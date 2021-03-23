Miller Lite has you covered if you miss the smell of bars

The past year has taken away many ordinary experiences from every day life. Time at your favorite bar may not be the most significant of those, but the comradery of regulars at a dive bar, the excitement of watching a gam at a sports bar or the relaxing conversations of a beer garden have certainly been missed.

Molson Coors and its Miller Lite brand are hoping to help people at least capture the smells of those experiences with a new scented candle line available for pre-order now.

Described as “a limited-edition sensorial experience,” the Bar Smells candle line features three different scents: Dive bar, characterized by musk, tobacco, pine and year; game day bar, made up of salted peanut, jalapeno and cracked leather; and beer garden, which draws on green moss, warm pretzel, cracked wood and sunburn.

The company’s description of the products did not say if the end of the candle would smell like the aftermath of a big event, specifically stale beer, sweat and the need for a Bloody Mary.

The description for the Game Day Bar candle does suggest users allow it “to take you back tot he packed, sticky-floor bar of your alma mater …” and the Beer Garden description says “you can almost feel the splinters from the wooden table that’s older than you, your parents and probably pretzels themselves.”

Miller Lite is selling the candles, which have a roughly 50-hour burn time, for $20 each at shop.millerlite.com. They are available for pre-order now and will ship in late April. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the US Bartenders Guild Foundation.

