Milky Way Tech Hub launching accelerator program focused on AI, intellectual property

Milwaukee-based Milky Way Tech Hub
, the social impact arm of software company Jet Constellations
, is launching a new two-week accelerator in collaboration with WEDC
and the nonprofit Milwaukee Turners
.
The virtual accelerator program, centered around the theme “InnovationSzn,” will help tech founders protect their intellectual property and ethically integrate artificial intelligence into their businesses.
The two-week program will cover foundational business topics including operations, marketing and finance. The course will also provide mentorship to tech founders, help with product design and opportunities for leadership development.
"Our community is hungry for an opportunity like the spring 2024 accelerator where they can enhance their product offerings and test the viability of their ideas," said Nadiyah Johnson
, chief executive officer of Jet Constellations. "I’m excited that the Milky Way Tech Hub can offer this opportunity to founders."
Between $5,000 and $25,000 in non-dilutive funding will be awarded to winning startups. Founders across diverse sectors including property technology, fintech, health tech, AI and more are encouraged to apply. A total of eight founders will be accepted nationally.
Founders can apply online to take part in the program through April 18. The accelerator, which is still seeking sponsors, officially launches May 6.