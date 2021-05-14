Milky Way Drive-In returns for second season at Ballpark Commons

The Milky Way Drive-In cinema at Ballpark Commons in Franklin is back for another summer.

The 150-vehicle outdoor movie theater debuted last year as a popular COVID-safe attraction for kids and adults, alike. On Friday, Milky Way announced its second season will begin May 22, with Bon Jovi’s exclusive drive-in concert experience.

The “never-before-seen” concert will be broadcast one evening only at about 300 drive-in and outdoor theaters and select indoor cinemas across the United States, Canada and Ireland, according to producer Encore Drive-In Nights. Milky Way is one of six drive-ins across Wisconsin broadcasting the show.

Tickets for the 9:45 p.m. showing are available through Milky Way’s website. Admission is $89 per vehicle of no more than six people. The concert will be shown as a separate event at the adjacent Franklin Field at 5 p.m.

Milky Way’s lineup through June 6 includes “Frozen II,” “Black Panther,” “Marvel’s The Avengers,” and “Minions.” “Jurassic Park” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” will be shown as a double feature on June 3. On days when the Milwaukee Milkmen don’t have home games, films are shown on a 40-foot LED screen, with sound transmitted via radio frequency.

Tickets are $35 per vehicle. The cinema serves an array of concessions, available to order online for delivery by carhop. It also hosts a rotating selection of local food trucks and vendors.

“After a great inaugural year at Milky Way, we’re very, very excited to bring back the drive-in experience for 2021,” said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, developer of the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development and owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen. “The Milky Way Drive-In offers a terrific food-and-entertainment ‘night out’ experience in a safe environment.”