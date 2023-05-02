Mike and Chris Wood acquire full ownership of Callen Construction

Mike and Chris Wood have acquired full ownership of Muskego-based remodeling company Callen Construction Inc.
as co-founder Phil Callen
has retired.
Phil and has brother Tom Callen founded the company in 1986. Tom retired in 2013.
Mike Wood
joined the business in 2002 as a sales representative selling exterior remodeling products. In 2005, he was appointed sales manager of the exterior home improvement department. Since 2010, he has managed both the exterior and interior sales divisions of Callen Construction.
Phil and Tom Callen instituted a succession plan that started in 2009, with Wood becoming a minority partner. Upon Tom Callen’s retirement in 2013, Wood became vice president, working side-by-side with Phil Callen over the next 10 years. With Phil’s retirement as of March 31, Mike Wood is now the president of Callen Construction.
In addition, Mike’s wife, Chris Wood
, is joining the company as vice president and will start a newly created role at Callen as the director of learning, innovation and development.
“I am both humbled and proud to carry on the legacy that Tom and Phil started, and we will continue to carry the Callen name into the future,” Mike Wood said. “Over the last 10 years, I had the opportunity to work with Phil on shaping a new version of Callen that would set us up for future growth and stability. We evaluated all aspects of our business for efficiency and streamlined our product offerings. Callen has established itself as a premier home remodeling company in southeastern Wisconsin through this process. The company's innovative strategies have provided us with a solid foundation to continue our growth and advancement into the future.”
“At Callen, continuous learning is valued, and we truly care about our employees' personal and professional growth. We want each team member to feel empowered to make a real impact within our organization,” said Chris Wood. “At Callen, we know development and innovation are key to our success. Everyone at Callen plays a vital role in driving our company’s growth and ensuring we stay at the forefront of the home remodeling industry.”
“As Callen Construction’s new owners, we assure customers that we hold great respect for the company’s legacy and heritage while also being dedicated to moving forward and embracing progress and change. We believe that combining the values of the past with new ideas and innovations, an even stronger foundation for the future can be built,” said Mike Wood. “When you choose Callen, you're not just getting a product or service – you're investing in a team of experts who are dedicated to transforming your home into a space that reflects your unique style and personality. Our attention to detail, commitment to industry best practices, and use of the latest tools and technologies, ensure that your project will be completed to the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. We are excited about this journey and look forward to serving our customers and employees with the same level of excellence and commitment for which this company has always been known.”
Callen will continue to provide customers with replacement windows, exterior entry and patio doors, along with kitchen, bathroom, and interior space remodeling.
“We believe our customers deserve the very best when it comes to their homes, which is why we're committed to using only skilled professionals, high-quality materials, and innovative approaches,” said Mike Wood. “At Callen, we are committed to providing our customers with a consistent, worry-free remodeling experience they will enjoy and a finished product that will last for years to come.”
Callen’s Muskego showroom is located at S63 W13131 Janesville Road.
[caption id="attachment_568582" align="aligncenter" width="1278"]
Callen Construction's Muskego headquarters.[/caption]