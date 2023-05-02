Mike and Chris Wood acquire full ownership of Callen Construction

By
Mike and Chris Wood
Mike and Chris Wood

Mike and Chris Wood have acquired full ownership of Muskego-based remodeling company Callen Construction Inc. as co-founder Phil Callen has retired. Phil and has brother Tom Callen founded the company in 1986. Tom retired in 2013. Mike Wood joined the business in 2002 as a sales representative selling exterior remodeling products. In 2005, he was

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

