Midwest Stairs & Iron acquired by R&B Wagner

Midwest Stairs & Iron Inc.
, a Milwaukee-based metal fabricator, has been acquired by R&B Wagner Inc.
, a metal fabrication and architectural railing manufacturer also headquartered in Milwaukee.
The acquisition will enhance both companies’ manufacturing capabilities, according to a Monday announcement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
R&B Wagner, founded in 1955, is an employee-owned company located on the northwest side of Milwaukee at 10600 W. Brown Deer Road. Midwest Stairs & Iron is located at 4160 S. 13th
St., on the city’s south side.
“I, along with former Midwest Iron owner Howard Wurgler
, see a bright future for a combined company within a 100% employee-owned structure to continue offering products of the highest quality to our customers," said Michael Dover
, president and CEO of R&B Wagner. "One of the key points of the acquisition is honoring our joint investment in our employee-owners here in Milwaukee for the fabrication of architectural metal products.”
Following the acquisition, both companies will be able to deliver a larger product lineup along with advanced solutions for customers.
For example, Midwest Iron’s bolt-on aluminum balconies do not require on-site assembly and can be shipped nationally to a customer’s job site for quick installation, either by a sub-contractor or by a Wagner/Midwest Iron arranged installation crew.
Midwest Stairs & Iron’s acquisition by R&B Wagner will allow the company’s workforce to continue developing, something that was at the forefront of Wurgler’s mind.
“It was very important to me that our people, who helped grow Midwest over the past two decades, were able to become shareholders in the combined companies underneath," he said.