Hal Leonard ‘combines’ with Middle East-based company

By
-

Last updated on December 4th, 2023 at 01:59 pmMilwaukee-based sheet music publishing company Hal Leonard announced today that it has “combined” with Cyprus-based music content and creation company Muse Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. San Francisco-based investment firm Francisco Partners announced that it is providing growth investment funding to support the deal.

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
