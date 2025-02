Michigan-based manufacturer expanding into Wisconsin with East Troy plant

Charlevoix, Michigan-based building materials manufacturer High Format is building a 30,000-square-foot facility in East Troy. The plant will be the company’s first in the state of Wisconsin. The site, located at 2616 S. Executive Drive, will include office space and a 23,000-square-foot manufacturing area, according to plan commission documents. High Format plans to use the

Charlevoix, Michigan-based building materials manufacturer High Format is building a 30,000-square-foot facility in East Troy. The plant will be the company’s first in the state of Wisconsin. The site, located at 2616 S. Executive Drive, will include office space and a 23,000-square-foot manufacturing area, according to plan commission documents. High Format plans to use the facility to bolster production of the company’s walls and steps. This will also make it easier for High Format to distribute to its customers in Illinois and Indiana. The East Troy facility will be open this spring. Company representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.