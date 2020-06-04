Notable Women in Construction and Design: Michele Raysich

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

1 Undergrad degree/university: Master of Architecture and Bachelor of Science and Applied Sciences from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Michele Raysich, senior project manager for JLL, joined the project and development services team in the commercial real estate firm’s Milwaukee office in July 2019. She has 12 years of experience in the design and construction industry.

Raysich is responsible for providing project management services to clients, from building selection and initial design to budgeting, construction administration and project closeout.

She has managed a variety of project types including educational facilities, health care and corporate tenant build-outs throughout the Milwaukee and Chicago areas.

“She has a strong commitment to service clients’ needs from initial design to documentation all the way through the process of construction administration,” said David Pudlosky, market lead and executive vice president of JLL.

Raysich’s notable work includes numerous projects with Toshiba America Energy Systems, ThermoFisher, Quad Graphics, Germantown School District and Herzing University in Brookfield.

She is a licensed architect in both Wisconsin and Illinois. She is also president of the board for Wisconsin Commercial Real Estate Women (WCREW), a sponsorship committee member for TEMPO Milwaukee’s Emerging Women Leaders, and is also involved with the American Institute of Architects. She is certified by the Council of Architectural Registration Boards and has been a Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast troop leader, United Way Workplace Giving ambassador, a UWM Extern representative and a UWM MentArch mentor.