Notable Heroes in Health Care: Dr. Michael Gutzeit

Notable Heroes in Health Care Number of years working in your current industry: 1

During the past 18 months, Dr. Michael Gutzeit has been the face of Children’s Wisconsin and a voice of reason and calm, said the health system’s president and chief executive officer Peggy Troy.

Gutzeit, chief medical officer at Children’s, embraced the challenges of COVID-19 as an opportunity, including helping create a robust telehealth service and strengthening the system’s Care Closer to Home initiatives with new clinics throughout eastern Wisconsin, Troy said.

“He’s always available to offer his unique insight into an issue, no matter how big or small,” she said. “During the fall of 2020, when adult hospitals were facing a surge of patients with COVID-19, he worked with our hospital leaders to devise a plan that would allow Children’s to accept adult patients while maintaining our ability to provide the best and safest care to kids.”

While focused on large initiatives, Gutzeit also continues to talk directly to families, offering comfort and guidance, Troy said.