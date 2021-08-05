MGS creates CTO position, makes internal promotion

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
MGS chief technology officer and senior vice president of automation Shawn Krenke. Photo courtesy of MGS.
MGS chief technology officer and senior vice president of automation Shawn Krenke. Photo courtesy of MGS.
Tooling and custom molding manufacturer MGS Mfg. Group has promoted Shawn Krenke to chief technology officer, a newly created position for the Germantown-based manufacturer. Krenke, who was also promoted to senior vice president of automation, has…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display