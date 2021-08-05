MGS creates CTO position, makes internal promotion

Tooling and custom molding manufacturer MGS Mfg. Group has promoted Shawn Krenke to chief technology officer, a newly created position for the Germantown-based manufacturer. Krenke, who was also promoted to senior vice president of automation, has…

Tooling and custom molding manufacturer MGS Mfg. Group has promoted Shawn Krenke to chief technology officer, a newly created position for the Germantown-based manufacturer. Krenke, who was also promoted to senior vice president of automation, has held several engineering and automation roles over a 22-year career at MGS. Krenke was most recently vice president of the MGS automation group, where he developed a broad range of automation and technology solutions. "It is with great enthusiasm that we name Shawn to lead this increasingly important area of our business," MGS president Paul Manley said in a statement. "His demonstrated ability to advance the development of technology and automation solutions has played an integral role in driving MGS' growth." As CTO, Krenke will drive the development and integration of custom technologies that automate the production of products, integrate manufacturing processes and create greater efficiencies and performance, according to a press release. Krenke will also accelerate customer adoption of the company's recently formed iMGS business, which produces smarter strategies, advanced manufacturing technologies and customized manufacturing solutions through cross-functional collaboration and centralized accountability. "As we look to the future, MGS has a tremendous opportunity to accelerate the utilization of technologies across our businesses, and to drive innovation and speed-to-market through the vertical integration of our tooling, molding and automation capabilities," Krenke said in a statement. MGS is a vertically integrated provider of manufacturing solutions for complex, high-precision plastic components. The company makes billions of parts per year for the health care, electronics, consumer and automotive industries.