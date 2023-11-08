Mexico, Europe lead Wisconsin export gains in Q3

By
-
Trucks line up to deliver agricultural products to the privately-operated Cofco International grain elevator in the Milwaukee harbor.
Trucks line up to deliver agricultural products to the privately-operated Cofco International grain elevator in the Milwaukee harbor.

Wisconsin exports increased 1.5% in the third quarter and are now up 1.9% for the full year, driven primarily by higher sales to Mexico and Europe, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Through September, nearly $20.9 billion in goods have been exported from Wisconsin this year, a nearly $400 million increase

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display