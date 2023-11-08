Mexico, Europe lead Wisconsin export gains in Q3

Wisconsin exports increased 1.5% in the third quarter and are now up 1.9% for the full year, driven primarily by higher sales to Mexico and Europe, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Through September, nearly $20.9 billion in goods have been exported from Wisconsin this year, a nearly $400 million increase from the same period in 2022. The state saw a 4.6% increase in exports for September, which followed a 5.9% increase in August and a 6.3% decline in September. For most of the year, increasing exports to Mexico and Europe have been a main driver for the state. Through September, sales to Mexico are up 21.8% to $3.27 billion. Sales to Europe are also up 11.9% year-to-date, reaching $4.62 billion. In the third quarter, Europe was the main driver with a 25.7% increase while sales to Mexico were up 11.5%. Within Europe, exports to Wisconsin’s largest trading partners in the region has grown, although not as fast as the area overall. Exports to Germany are up 5.8% for the year to $733 million and to the United Kingdom exports have increased 4.4% to $705 million Belgium, the third largest partner in the region, has seen a 22% increase to $641 million and exports to the Netherlands are up 36% to $563 million Exports to the Czech Republic are up nearly 160% to almost $310 million. Outside of Europe and Mexico, exports to Wisconsin’s largest overall trading partner, Canada, are down 1.6% for the year to $6.39 billion. Third quarter exports to Canada were down 5.5%. Exports to Asia are down 6.6% for the year, including a 19.8% decrease in exports to China, which account for 25-30% of exports to the region. Excluding China, exports to Asia are down just under 1% for the year. In the third quarter, exports to Asia overall were down 10%, including a 17.6% decrease in exports to China. Excluding China, exports to Asia were down 7% in the third quarter. Elsewhere, exports to Central America are down 14.6% for the year, South America has seen a 12% decrease and exports to Africa are down 29.5%. Australia and Oceania have seen a 5.1% increase for the year.