Metro Milwaukee home sales up 11.2% in February

By
Andrew Weiland
-

Home sales in the four-county metro Milwaukee area were up 11.2% year-over-year to 975, according to the latest report from the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors. Home sales were up 8.9% year-over-year in February in the greater seven county southeastern Wisconsin region, according to the report. Here’s a breakdown of February home sales by county,

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
