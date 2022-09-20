Metro Milwaukee exports up 21% in second quarter

Exports from metro Milwaukee during the second quarter were up more than 21% from the same time in 2021, outpacing the growth of a number of other Midwestern cities. Milwaukee’s exports for the quarter reached…

Exports from metro Milwaukee during the second quarter were up more than 21% from the same time in 2021, outpacing the growth of a number of other Midwestern cities. Milwaukee’s exports for the quarter reached $2.2 billion, up from $1.81 billion in 2021. Among the 10 Midwestern metros tracked by the U.S Census Bureau, Milwaukee ranked fifth. St. Louis led the region with 46% growth. Kansas City was second at almost 28%, Indianapolis grew almost 24% and Chicago was up a little more than 23%. Combined, the 10 Midwest metros saw exports increase 20.2% in the quarter. Nationally, exports were up 22%. Detroit saw growth of 19%, Cleveland was up 9.8%, Columbus, Ohio was up 8.4%, Minneapolis-St. Paul was up 8% and Peoria, Illinois was up 3.2%. For the first half of the year, Milwaukee’s exports were up 18.5%, outpacing the 10 Midwest metro combined growth of 15.8%. Only St. Louis, up 37.2% and Chicago, up 24.9%, saw stronger growth in the first half of the year.