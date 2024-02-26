MetalTek plans construction of new executive center at Waukesha headquarters

Waukesha-based metal component manufacturer MetalTek International
plans to build a new, 8,000-square-foot executive center at the company’s headquarters campus, near the corner of East Moorland Avenue and East St. Paul Street.
“The new executive officer center will house MetalTek’s executive level employees as well as additional office spaces for other team members,” according to documents submitted to the city of Waukesha Plan Commission. “In total, the building will house 15 to 20 employees.”
The one-story building will include office space, cubicles and a conference room that will serve as MetalTek’s new board room.
MetalTek owns two buildings at 1405 and 1409 E. St. Paul Ave., near the north end of its property. To build the new executive center, MetalTek is seeking permission to demolish both buildings.
"In addition to presenting an improved front entry for the company, (the executive center) will also create an improved entrance to Waukesha’s downtown district," according to submitted documents. "MetalTek’s vision is to blend a historic looking building with a modern structure that symbolizes MetalTek’s leading innovation in the established traditional craft of metalworking."