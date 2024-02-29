Mequon-based Jorgensen Conveyor acquired by Minnesota company

By
-
The Jorgensen Conveyor facility in Mequon. Image courtesy of Jorgensen Conveyor.

Mequon-based Jorgensen Conveyor and Filtration Solutions, a manufacturer of custom-designed conveyor equipment used in the metalworking industry, has been acquired by Albert Lea, Minnesota-based Innovance Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Charles and Evelyn Jorgensen founded Jorgensen Conveyor in 1950 to design, manufacture and install conveyors for manufacturing applications at major equipment and

Ashley Smart
Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes.
