Mequon-based Jorgensen Conveyor acquired by Minnesota company

Mequon-based Jorgensen Conveyor and Filtration Solutions
, a manufacturer of custom-designed conveyor equipment used in the metalworking industry, has been acquired by Albert Lea, Minnesota-based Innovance Inc.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Charles and Evelyn Jorgensen founded Jorgensen Conveyor in 1950 to design, manufacture and install conveyors for manufacturing applications at major equipment and automotive production facilities. Innovations in belt design, chip handling and filtration have propelled the company throughout three generations of Jorgensen family ownership.
Jorgenson Conveyor's current chief executive Chuck D’Amico
, grandson of Charles and Evelyn Jorgensen, will exit the company following the acquisition. Innovance plans to retain all 65 Jorgensen employees.
Karl Kleppek

“Jorgensen’s long history in the material handling industry has consistently demonstrated a devotion to high-quality products, attentive customer service and an inclusive, employee-centered workplace culture,” said Karl Kleppek
, president and chief operating officer of Jorgensen Conveyor. “Joining Innovance will uphold that commitment and build on the Jorgensen legacy.”
Following the acquisition, Jorgensen Conveyor joins a portfolio of four other companies concentrated on industrial manufacturing capabilities and solutions to production challenges.
Innovance’s other four companies include: ALMCO, a manufacturer of industrial finishing and washing systems; Lou-Rich, a contract manufacturer specializing in complex projects; Mass Finishing Inc., a manufacturer of centrifugal barrel polishing and deburring equipment; and Panels Plus, a designer and manufacturer of panelizing equipment for the off-site, modular, and prefabricated building industries.