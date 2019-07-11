Menomonee Falls battery manufacturer to be merged with distributors

Menomonee Falls-based Storage Battery Systems LLC will be combined with a Georgia and a Louisiana firm in a new private equity transaction.

New York private equity firm High Road Capital Partners recently completed the acquisition of Marietta, Georgia-based Quality Standby Services. High Road plans to combine it with SBS and Mandeville, Louisiana-based Nolan Power Group, which it also owns.

SBS manufactures and distributes batteries for stationary, UPS and forklift/motive power applications. It also has facilities in Greenville, Wisconsin; Carol Stream, Illinois; and Ft. Wayne and Elkhart, Indiana.

QSS designs, installs and maintains standby power systems for customers in Tennessee and Alabama. Lesley Varga, senior engineer and managing principal at QSS, will continue to manage the business’ daily operations.

“We’re excited to join the SBS and Nolan Power Group team to bring our customers an enhanced product offering and extended service capabilities,” Varga said.

Nolan Power Group sells and services industrial stationary power reliability products in the Gulf Coast region. It also has locations in Dallas and Houston, Texas, and Lakeland, Florida.

“With the acquisition of Quality Standby Services, we further increase our geographic reach and customer base, as well as add new products and expanded services,” said Jake Walker, chief executive officer of Storage Battery Systems and Nolan Power Group.

SBS declined to disclose its Menomonee Falls employee count, or the impact of the merger on its local operations. It did release a statement from Walker on the topic:

“The acquisition allows the company to pursue its growth objective and continue its geographic expansion. As we bring on additional sites, there will be a need for qualified employees in just about every aspect of the business, including operations, production, service, accounting and marketing.”