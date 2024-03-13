Menomonee Falls-based Renaissance Manufacturing Group acquired by De Pere-based company

Menomonee Falls-based Renaissance Manufacturing Group
, a firm specializing in making metal castings, has been acquired by De Pere-based The Lawton Standard Co.
for an undisclosed price.
RMG's customized castings serve the light and heavy truck, combustion engine, railroad, construction, agriculture, and pump/compressor industries.
All 160 RMG employees, along with the company’s two other facilities in Grafton and Anniston, Alabama, are now part of The Latwon Standard Co.
The Alabama facility is a ductile iron foundry, while the Grafton location houses a machine shop. The Menomonee Falls office serves as RMG’s corporate headquarters.
RMG also had a Waukesha foundry that was shuttered in 2020
and sold to Grede.
“It has been a pleasure to get to know and work with Lawton Standard. Each team member has been professional, accommodating, and easy to work with, which should make the transition smooth,” said Phil Knoebel
, the former president of RMG. “We are excited for the future of the now combined Lawton and RMG as we further our goal to be able to say yes to all our customers’ needs.”
Following the acquisition, Knoebel will join Lawton’s leadership team as the head of the RMG-Lawton Standard Sales & Service segment.
"What started as two long-standing, independent, foundry-based companies in 2019 is evolving into a multi-location, multi-faceted supplier with the best cultural and process characteristics,” said Alex Lawton
, chief executive officer of The Lawton Standard Co. “With the addition of RMG and the shared long-term vision of the two formerly separate companies, our services offering is making a major leap forward. We’re eager to continue working on raising the standard for casting-related solutions. There is much to do to realize our goals, but as always, we aim to be both a trusted source and resource providing value to those who buy from, work for, and sell to us.”
The Lawton Standard specializes in high alloy and complicated metallurgical castings. It is the parent company of The C.A. Lawton Co.; Temperform, LLC; Penn-Mar Castings, LLC; QESC, LLC; and Northern Iron & Machine.