Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Health Care

Menomonee Falls assisted living facility acquired by Fannie Mae at sheriff’s sale

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Image from LakeHouse Menomonee
Last updated

An assisted living facility in Menomonee Falls valued at $5.7 million was sold at a sheriff’s sale, according to state records. Known as LakeHouse Menomonee, the property at N84 W17147 Menomnee Ave. was acquired by Fannie Mae, which is a United States government-sponsored enterprise that provides mortgage financing. LakeHouse Menomonee offers assisted living apartment rentals. The

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.