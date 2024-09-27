Sheboygan senior living facility acquired by Fannie Mae at sheriff’s sale

A Sheboygan senior living facility valued at $8.1 million was sold at a sheriff's sale, according to state records.
Known as LakeHouse Sheboygan
, the property at 1231 Eisner Ave. was acquired by Fannie Mae,
which is a United States government-sponsored enterprise that provides mortgage financing.
The property's former owner was an affiliate of Chicago-based assisted living operator Enlivant
, which ceased operations at the end of 2023, according to its website. The company could not be reached for comment.
Elivant cited the COVID-19 pandemic, operational and occupancy challenges, rising interest rates and debt service costs as reasons for its closure, according to trade publication Senior Housing News
. In 2021, Sabra Health Care Real Estate Investment Trust announced that it would exit its joint venture with Enlivant.
Built in 1981, LakeHouse Sheboygan offers assisted living apartment rentals.