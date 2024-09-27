Sheboygan senior living facility acquired by Fannie Mae at sheriff’s sale

A Sheboygan senior living facility valued at $8.1 million was sold at a sheriff’s sale, according to state records. Known as LakeHouse Sheboygan, the property at 1231 Eisner Ave. was acquired by Fannie Mae, which is a United States government-sponsored enterprise that provides mortgage financing. The property’s former owner was an affiliate of Chicago-based assisted

A Sheboygan senior living facility valued at $8.1 million was sold at a sheriff's sale, according to state records. Known as, the property at 1231 Eisner Ave. was acquired bywhich is a United States government-sponsored enterprise that provides mortgage financing. The property's former owner was an affiliate of Chicago-based assisted living operator, which ceased operations at the end of 2023, according to its website. The company could not be reached for comment. Elivant cited the COVID-19 pandemic, operational and occupancy challenges, rising interest rates and debt service costs as reasons for its closure, according to trade publication. In 2021, Sabra Health Care Real Estate Investment Trust announced that it would exit its joint venture with Enlivant. Built in 1981, LakeHouse Sheboygan offers assisted living apartment rentals.