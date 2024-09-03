Menasha Packaging to invest $50 million in its Neenah HQ

Neenah-based Menasha Packaging
plans to invest more than $50 million to bolster its North American preprint capabilities, according to a Tuesday announcement from the company.
The company, which is a subsidiary of Neenah-based Menasha Corp.
, makes graphic packaging and product merchandising solutions.
Among the company’s largest investments will be the addition of an eight-color varnish press and new automation and robotics. This new technology will double Menasha Packaging’s preprint capacity, according to Tuesday’s announcement.
"These investments are going to drive improvements in both quality and safety, while delivering incremental capacity and significant reductions in make ready and set up times," said Jeff Krepline
, executive vice president at Menasha Packaging. "This preprint hub will support a North American corrugated and packout network that not only converts the preprint into graphic packaging boxes, but also fulfills a significant portion of the boxes with customer product when required."
Menasha Packaging’s $50 million investment is expected to create between 25 and 30 new jobs in Neenah. Roles will include press operators, plate mounters, and shipping and receiving employees.
Menasha Packaging also recently invested in several graphic packaging technologies, including digital flexo printing, digital offset printing, litho laminate printing, and direct print for both corrugated and folding cartons.
"We're committed to being the leader in North American preprinted graphic packaging solutions. We see these investments as something that underscores our unwavering commitment to our customers, to innovation, and community growth," said Mike Riegsecker
, president of Menasha Packaging.
Menasha Packaging's preprint products will be produced in Neenah and then converted across the company's North American network. Final graphic packaging solutions will ship across the United States, Canada and Mexico.