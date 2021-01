Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer Meijer, which has 12 stores in Wisconsin, today announced that people can now register to receive COVID-19 vaccines at its stores.

People can click here to register to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Meijer store. Customers can also visit a Meijer pharmacy to register.

In southeastern Wisconsin, Meijer has stores in Greenfield, Grafton, Kenosha, Oak Creek, Sussex, Waukesha, Wauwatosa and West Bend.