Medical College of Wisconsin president and CEO to step down next year

Dr. John Raymond Sr., who has served as president and chief executive officer of the Medical College of Wisconsin for more than 14 years, will step down from his leadership roles “on or about” June 30, 2026, the MCW announced on Tuesday.

At that time, Raymond will remain with the MCW as a faculty member. Raymond assumed the roles of president and chief executive officer in 2010.

“After thoughtful consideration, I am making this announcement now to ensure a seamless leadership transition,” said Raymond. “My years of leadership at MCW have given me tremendous fulfillment, and I am deeply grateful for the trust, support, and collaboration that I have enjoyed throughout my tenure here. I look forward to achieving our strategic priorities and supporting the transition. I will focus my remaining time as president and CEO on strengthening our partnerships and ensuring a smooth and stable transition of leadership, and will continue to work toward opening new doors of opportunity for MCW.”

In the coming months, the MCW board of trustees will begin a national search for Raymond’s successor.

“MCW is thriving and well-positioned for continued success and sustainability, reflecting Dr. Raymond’s excellent stewardship and visionary leadership. His deep-seated and unwavering belief in health for all has been a hallmark of his tenure at the helm of MCW. His leadership and dedication have helped to further strengthen and elevate the institution’s reputation throughout the region and state, and around the globe,” said Elizabeth Brenner, chair of the MCW Board of Trustees. “Additionally, Dr. Raymond’s recognition as an influential executive leader in advancing health, new knowledge, and business innovation underscores the esteem in which he is held across a broad range of stakeholders.”

During Raymond’s tenure, MCW’s revenue has doubled from $798.4 million in fiscal year 2009 to $1.61 billion in fiscal year 2024. Its philanthropic support has increased more than 400% from $18 million in fiscal year 2010 to $95.8 million in fiscal year 2023. Research expenditures have doubled from $157 million in fiscal year 2009 to $346.7 million in fiscal year 2024. Clinical trials funding has expanded from $7 million in fiscal year 2010 to $35.5 million in fiscal year 2024. The number of patient visits has grown from 1.6 million in 2010 to 4.8 million in 2024.

“On behalf of the board of trustees, I want to take this opportunity to express our deep gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Raymond for his exceptional leadership, his compassion, his integrity, and his devotion to MCW and its vision and missions,” Brenner said.