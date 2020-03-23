Medical College of Wisconsin endowment makes $5 million available for COVID-19 response

The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment at the Medical College of Wisconsin is making $5 million available to support Wisconsin’s response to COVID-19.

“The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment is committed to supporting action that can protect the health of people across Wisconsin,” said Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, director of the AHW Endowment and senior associate dean at MCW. “This emergency funding is being made available to support immediate actions statewide that focus on prevention, risk reduction, and strategies that can minimize transmission.”

AHW is a statewide health philanthropy established by MCW, in stewardship of a Blue Cross & Blue Shield United of Wisconsin gift, to support health research, the health care and public health workforce, and community health initiatives. The endowment was established by MCW in 2004 to receive a portion of the charitable funds from the conversion of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin from a nonprofit organization to a for-profit corporation.

AHW is making grants available to Wisconsin-based nonprofit or government organizations, as well as MCW faculty supporting COVID-19 response efforts.

“At this unprecedented time of challenge, we need to take bold and decisive action,” said Dr. John Raymond, president and chief executive officer of MCW. “As health care providers and public health experts across Wisconsin strive to bring testing to the front lines and to flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19, this funding is badly needed for the health and well-being of our citizens and the communities that need us the most.”

More information about the grant process is available here.