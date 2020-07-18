MECCA Sports Bar & Grill closed temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The MECCA Sports Bar & Grill and The Beer Garden, both located in the Deer District in downtown Milwaukee, have been closed temporarily after an employee of The MECCA tested positive for COVID-19, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Friday.

The establishments, located near Fiserv Forum, are owned and operated by the Bucks.

The MECCA Sports Bar & Grill and The Beer Garden are expected to reopen on Wednesday, June, 22, after both establishments are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

“We wish this employee a full recovery during this challenging time,” the Bucks said in a news release.

