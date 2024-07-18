Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Sports & Entertainment

MATC plans athletic facility in Deer District

Could lease space in development planned by Jeffers

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
MATC basketball. Photo from Facebook.
Learn more about:
Alverno CollegeJ. Jeffers & Co.Milwaukee Area Technical CollegeMilwaukee BucksAnthony CruzMichael Belot
Last updated

Rendering from J. Jeffers & Co. Milwaukee Area Technical College is exploring plans to create an athletic facility in a development planned by Milwaukee-based J. Jeffers & Co. in the Deer District in downtown Milwaukee, near the MATC campus. The Wisconsin Technical College System Board approved MATC’s tentative plans to lease

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Get the Latest Updates on the RNC in Milwaukee