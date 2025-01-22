Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Master Lock parent company’s new Illinois HQ will impact Oak Creek office

Will consolidate U.S. regional offices into one campus in Deerfield, Illinois

Arthur Thomas
By Arthur Thomas
Master Lock headquarters in Oak Creek.
Learn more about:
Fortune Brands InnovationsMaster Lock

Employees at the Oak Creek headquarters office of Master Lock will be among those asked to relocate to Illinois as part of a new headquarters consolidation by Fortune Brands Innovations, the parent company of Master Lock. Fortune Brands Innovations announced plans Wednesday to consolidate its U.S. regional offices into one campus headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.