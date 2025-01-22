Master Lock parent company’s new Illinois HQ will impact Oak Creek office

Employees at the Oak Creek headquarters office of Master Lock
will be among those asked to relocate to Illinois as part of a new headquarters consolidation by Fortune Brands Innovations
, the parent company of Master Lock.
Fortune Brands Innovations announced plans Wednesday to consolidate its U.S. regional offices into one campus headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois “to best position the company and its brands for long-term growth.”
The state of Illinois is offering the company a tax credit of up to $27 million for the project in exchange for 400 new jobs, retaining 128 positions and other investments. The company said its new campus would have capacity for 1,000 employees by the end of 2027.
Master Lock, a subsidiary of Fortune Brands Innovations, moved its headquarters in 2017 to the former Caterpillar headquarters, and former Midwest Express headquarters before that, at 6744 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek. The move included extensive renovations to the 120,000-square-foot facility.
A company spokesperson confirmed the Oak Creek office would be asked to relocate, but said there was little information available beyond that.
“Our new headquarters will provide accelerated career growth, innovation and collaboration opportunities for our people, and broad benefits in support of Fortune Brands Innovations’ business strategy,” the spokesperson said. “We are asking many of our associates to relocate to Deerfield, though some associates from Oak Creek will likely choose to commute to the new office, due to their proximity. We would love for all of our highly talented associates to remain with FBIN when their job moves to the new headquarters.”
Deerfield is about an hour drive south of Oak Creek. The spokesperson for Fortune Brands said those who opt against relocating or commuting to Deerfield would receive severance pay, outplacement services and other benefits.
In securities filings, Fortune Brands estimated that companywide the consolidation would result in costs and charges of $50 million to $80 million for employee relocation, severance, retention, non-cash asset related costs, lease exit costs, and other transition activities.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support of the community, which has played a significant role in the success of Master Lock and Fortune Brands Innovations, as well as for the talented team we have in Oak Creek. We are committed to treating them with care as they make the decision that is right for them,” the spokesperson said.
The relocation of the Oak Creek offices is the second major exit that Master Lock and Fortune Brands have made from the Milwaukee region in recent years. In 2023, the company announced plans to close its manufacturing plant
on the northwest side of Milwaukee, eliminating 330 jobs in the city.