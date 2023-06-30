Massive housing project in Kenosha County moves forward

A plan to add hundreds of homes in the village of Somers, near Kenosha, moved ahead earlier this week with about 100 fewer units than was initially proposed.
As the I-94 corridor between Milwaukee and Chicago continues to attract development, West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management
is proposing 426 housing units south of Somers Road and east of 72nd Avenue.
In 2020, the developer approached the village with a 521-unit proposal, which was reduced to 506 after the village raised concerns over setbacks. It was then reduced to the 426-unit project that was approved earlier this week.
Plans call for 53 buildings including 15 eight-unit townhomes, 13 12-unit townhomes, 10 12-unit townhomes with three-bedroom units and 15 duplexes, developer documents show. The site would also include a clubhouse with a fitness center, playground and outdoor pool, renderings show.
Known as Somersville, the 60-acre development will be on land that is currently vacant and sits to the east of Somers Elementary School.
Of the 426 units, 396 would be market-rate townhomes and 30 would be owner-occupied duplexes, developer documents say.
For years, Kenosha County has been a hot spot for industrial development as distributors and manufacturers from the Chicago area look north for land and lower taxes. Pleasant Prairie-based Uline
alone has 10 million square feet of space in Kenosha County, plus another 4.5 million square feet planned
. That's beside other companies like Amazon
and Haribo
that also have entered Kenosha County in recent years.
