Massive housing project in Kenosha County moves forward

By
-
Rendering from Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Last updated on June 30th, 2023 at 01:41 pmA plan to add hundreds of homes in the village of Somers, near Kenosha, moved ahead earlier this week with about 100 fewer units than was initially proposed. As the I-94 corridor between Milwaukee and Chicago continues to attract development, West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management is proposing

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter loves cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display