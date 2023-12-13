Mass timber development in Delafield lands four retail, office tenants

Headed for a 2024 completion, Delafield's first mass timber development "The Grain" has landed four tenants.
First introduced in 2017, plans for the $25 million project have changed over the years, but construction is nearing completion on the development of two four-story buildings with 60,000 square feet of office space, 18,000 square feet of retail space and 125 parking spaces at the intersection of Genesee and Main streets in downtown Delafield.
The project's developer, Beloit-based Hendricks Commercial Properties, announced Tuesday that three new retail tenants and one office tenant have signed leases:
Brunch Delafield is a full-service upscale restaurant specializing in breakfast and lunch fare with a modern twist, the release says. This will be the second franchise run of the Milwaukee-based restaurant and its fourth location with the others located in Milwaukee, Brookfield and Cedarburg.
NONA Nutrition offers a café menu with acai smoothie bowls, smoothies and coffee drinks with an emphasis on using organic, high-quality, fresh ingredients, according to the release. Nona also supplies nutritional supplements, super foods and other grocery items.
RBC Wealth Management is a wealth management firm that provides financial planning, investment advice and other services to individuals, families and businesses. The firm has over $500 billion in assets under management and services clients in over 100 countries.
Velvet & Tulle Boutique is a woman-owned women’s clothing store from Janesville that carries clothing, jewelry, shoes, accessories and home décor.
These tenants will join Synthetaic and Midwest Insurance Group, which signed on as tenants earlier this year.
Mass timber construction combines wood panels and beams to create a structure. Buildings constructed from timber are more environmentally friendly than traditional construction.
[caption id="attachment_581545" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Rendering from Hendricks Commercial Properties[/caption]