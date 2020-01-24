Marquette University gifted $6.3 million for nursing program

Marquette University’s College of Nursing recently received gifts totaling $6.3 million from three donors to support student scholarships and the college’s direct entry nursing master’s program.

Marquette nursing alumna Dorothy Krawczyk gave $4.7 million to student scholarships through her estate. Nursing alumna Alice Stecker contributed $1 million toward scholarship support.

The Helene Fuld Health Trust provided a $675,000 grant to support the direct entry nursing program. The 75-credit program is designed for graduates who hold baccalaureate degrees in fields other than nursing. The curriculum is designed to facilitate graduate nursing education and accommodate adult learners.

“What’s truly wonderful about our Marquette alumni and friends is their commitment to opening doors for the next generation of students,” said MU president Michael Lovell. “These generous gifts to benefit the health of our community are helping us achieve our Beyond Boundaries strategic plan, providing a pathway for Marquette to be recognized among the most innovative and accomplished Catholic and Jesuit universities in the world.”

The university said the gifts will open doors for future nurses in the midst of a talent pipeline shortage in the industry. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has predicted the job outlook for registered nurses to rise by 15% between 2016 and 2026, which is more than double the 7% estimated growth rate expected across all occupations.

“These generous gifts will help ensure more Marquette nurses are out in the world caring for their patients and leading complex health systems in the Jesuit tradition of cura personalis, or care for the whole person,” said Dr. Janet Krejci, dean of the College of Nursing. “We are grateful to Dorothy, Alice and the Helene Fuld Health Trust for their commitment to nursing education.”