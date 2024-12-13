Marquette University alumnus commits $3 million to endowed scholarships and tennis complex

Marquette University alumnus Ross Sprovieri and his wife, Susan Sprovieri, have committed $3 million to support the university’s endowed tennis scholarships, as well as fund its tennis complex.

The tennis complex will be housed inside Marquette University’s upcoming Wellness + Helfaer Recreation facility, which is set to open Jan. 13. This donation is the largest gift in the history of Marquette’s tennis programs.

“We witnessed the tremendous impact of our gift last fall and the way it elevated Marquette tennis,” Ross Sprovieri said. “Our hope is that this new gift will similarly lift up the student-athletes and all connected to this outstanding Big East tennis program.”

Ross Sprovieri graduated from Marquette’s College of Business Administration in 1990 and was a member of the men’s tennis program. Last year, the Sprovieris also gave $1 million to establish the endowed scholarships for the men’s and women’s tennis programs at Marquette. The Sprovieri Tennis Complex has been named in honor of the Sprovieris’ gifts, according to Marquette’s Thursday news release.

“Our strategic plan, rooted in our Catholic and Jesuit mission, calls for us to deliver a transformative education, and scholarship is at the heart of our founding mission,” Marquette president Kimo Ah Yun said in the news release. “We are thankful to the Sprovieri family for their generosity, which will impact students and our community far into the future.”

In addition to the opening of the Wellness + Helfaer Recreation facility next month, Marquette University recently opened its remodeled nursing school building and Lemonis Center for Student Success. The Wellness + Helfaer Recreation facility will unite fitness and recreation, medical services and mental health services on campus.

“Thanks to the Sprovieri family investment in endowed scholarships and our new tennis complex, our tennis program has advanced into a new era of leadership support,” said Tim McMahon, Marquette’s vice president for university advancement, in the news release. “Ross and Sue’s commitment to Marquette and our tennis program is an inspiring example of alumni support creating a sustainable model for a program that impacts its student-athletes in so many ways.”