Marquette to begin construction project for future College of Nursing facility

Marquette University will begin work on a new home for its College of Nursing — the second major construction project in its campus master plan set to get underway this month, approved by the board of trustees at its December meeting.

The College of Nursing will move to a renovated and expanded David A. Straz Jr. Hall, located in the heart of the MU campus and formerly the home to Marquette Business faculty and staff, who are moving into the new Dr. E.J. and Margaret O’Brien Hall this month.

Site fencing will go up around Straz Hall the week of December 19. Interior abatement work will occur in January 2023, with demolition of a portion of the building to commence in February.

The College of Nursing is expected to move into the renovated building in summer 2024, said the university in a media statement. The college is poised to prepare as many as 5,000 new nurses — 1,000 of whom are from diverse backgrounds — over the next decade as part of a strategic expansion plan that calls for increased enrollment and greater diversity.

Plans for Clark Hall — the College of Nursing’s current home — will be determined through a future campus master planning process.

Marquette will also move forward in the coming weeks with the planned renovation and construction of a fully reimagined, comprehensive Wellness + Recreation facility at the current location of the Helfaer Tennis Stadium and Recreation Center.