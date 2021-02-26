Marquette plans spring groundbreaking for new business school building

Marquette University announced it will begin constructing its new $60 million business school building this spring.

The university’s board of trustees has approved the plan to break ground for the new 100-square-foot, four-story facility in the coming months. It will be built near the corner of 16th Street and Wisconsin Avenue at the site of the former McCormick Hall, which was razed in 2019.

The building will serve as the new home for Marquette’s business and innovation leadership programs.

“This marks a defining, historical moment for Marquette,” president Michael Lovell said. “Our new facility will serve as a major catalyst to grow the pipeline of future Catholic, Jesuit-educated business leaders for years to come. We have witnessed truly remarkable generosity for this project by our passionate Marquette community.”

The university surpassed its $60 million fundraising goal on Feb. 11, just over two years after it initiated a campaign. More than 250 donors, including 60 who gave more than $100,000 and 14 who gave $1 million or more, contributed to the campaign.

“This is a once-in-a-generation project made possible by the unparalleled support of our alumni, parents and friends,” said Tim McMahon, Marquette’s vice president for advancement. “The generosity of our benefactors has resulted in a world class new home for Marquette Business – a home that will educate, challenge and foster our students to be Marquette, Jesuit-trained alumni leaders for tomorrow.”

Construction is expected to be completed at the end of 2022.

It will be the latest of several new building projects on the university’s campus in recent years, including a new $18.5 million Physician’s Assistant Studies Building, a $24 million Athletic and Human Performance Research Center and an $108 million residence hall on the northwest end of campus.

Marquette has worked with Kansas City-based BNIM and Milwaukee-based Workshop Architects to design the business school facility. Findorff is constructing the building.

Designs call for an open atrium, collaborative classrooms, lab and study spaces, an event space for the business community, a café and faculty offices.