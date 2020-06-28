Notable Residential Real Estate Agents: Mark Patton

Category: Notable Residential Real Estate Agents

Number of years working in your current industry: 40

Number of years with your current company/firm: 40

40 Undergrad degree/university: Undergrad degree in Political Science from University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee

Mark Patton has 40 years of residential real estate experience, all with Shorewest Realtors.

Patton and Pat Bitterberg are the founding members of the PATTON/Bitterberg Group (originally the Bitterberg Group), which is part of Shorewest.

“Mark Patton has seen the industry at its highest and lowest points,” said Wendy Norem, marketing director for Shorewest Realtors. “He uses this experience and knowledge to help his clients navigate the real estate market.

“This business has, and will continue to be a rapport business and Mark epitomizes professionalism and dedication to every customer, throughout the transaction and beyond. No one knows the market more than Mark. PATTON/Bitterberg continues to evolve in marketing including walk thru/drone aerial video marketing, social media presence and a constant up-to-date knowledge of the real estate market.”