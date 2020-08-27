Mark Belling buys condo in University Club Tower

Talk radio show host Mark Belling has purchased a condo at the University Club Tower in downtown Milwaukee for $885,000, according to state records.

The University Club Tower is a 36-story, 53-unit luxury condo building at 825 N. Prospect Ave. that was completed in 2007 and developed by Mandel Group. It is the tallest residential building in the state.

The condo purchased by Belling has one bedroom and two bathrooms and has an assessed value of $886,400, according to city records.

The condo was sold by Pamela Viets, the widow of former Milwaukee School of Engineering president Dr. Hermann Viets, who died in 2017. She bought the condo in 2018 for $860,000, according to state records.

Belling is the afternoon drive time host on News/Talk 1130 WISN-AM in Milwaukee. He has been with the station since 1989.

