Marian plans expansion in Menomonee Falls

Indianapolis-based Marian, Inc.,
a flexible components manufacturer, is planning a 17,857-square-foot expansion of its Menomonee Falls campus.
The company has two buildings on Brahm Court. The expansion project will connect the two buildings, which currently have 52,000 square feet of space between them.
Marian currently has 80 full-time workers and 20 temp workers in Menomonee Falls. Documents submitted to the village show the company expects to add another 10 positions there following completion of the expansion.
A site plan shows there is also another section of land located within the Menomonee Falls campus that is slated for a possible future expansion.
A press release from the company says the expansion project in Menomonee Falls will improve workflow and provide room to grow manufacturing capacity and warehouse space.
“We are excited to expand our Milwaukee (area) location to support their growing business,” said William Witchger,
president of Marian, Inc. “This space will allow us to add new state-of-the-art processes and hire additional people to support our customers with advanced capabilities.”
Marian has been doing business in the Milwaukee area since 1994 and moved its local operations to Menomonee Falls in 2013. The company is a converter of flexible material, which means the company does not manufacture products, but instead die-cuts and converts already manufactured raw materials into specified shapes and sizes for customers.