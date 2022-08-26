Marcus Theatres CEO to retire

Rolando Rodriguez
, the chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres
, a division of Milwaukee-based The Marcus Corp.
, will retire on Oct. 1, the company announced.
Mark Gramz
, executive vice president of Marcus Theatres, will be promoted to president of Marcus Theatres up Rodriguez’s retirement.
After his retirement, Rodriguez will serve as a senior advisor to the company reporting to president and CEO Greg Marcus.
Rodriguez will also continue to serve as chairman of the National Association of Theatre Owners.
Rodriguez joined the Marcus Corp. in 2013 as executive vice president and president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres. He was appointed to chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres in 2017.
“Rolando has been an engaged, insightful, and intrepid leader, seeing Marcus Theatres through two transformative acquisitions, advancing our industry-leading guest experiences, introducing the latest in moviegoing technology, and creating value added ways to deepen our guests’ loyalty to Marcus Theatres. His industry acumen and love for the movies took our team to new heights with the division consistently outperforming the industry,” said Marcus. “We are proud of Rolando’s many contributions to our company, the movie theatre industry, and the communities we serve. As he transitions into retirement, we are in good hands with Mark who has played a key role in Marcus Theatres’ long-term success. Together they will work to ensure a seamless transition.”
Gramz started working for Marcus Theatres when he was in high school, working at the former Highway 24 Outdoor Theatre in New Berlin.
Throughout high school and into college, he served in various roles with the company before being named general manager at the former Rivoli Cinema in Cedarburg. Gramz continued to serve in that role for other area theaters until he was named district manager for the Milwaukee metro area. He then served in various operational leadership positions before being appointed to his most recent role as executive vice president of Marcus Theatres in 2012.
“The movies are such a fun, creative business. To this day, I believe I have had the greatest jobs out there, whether as a ticket taker or CEO of the fourth largest theatre circuit in the nation,” said Rodriguez. “It has been my honor to be part of the Marcus Theatres and Marcus Corporation teams for nearly a decade. As my family and I look forward to this next chapter, you will find me continuing to do my best to promote the best interests of Marcus Theatres and to give back to this industry that has given me so much.”
Marcus Theatres is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states.