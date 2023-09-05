Marcus Hotels & Resorts names its first chief investment officer

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts, the hotel division of Milwaukee-based The Marcus Corp., today announced the appointment of Tiffany Leadbetter Donato as its first chief investment officer.

Donato will oversee all transactional activities for Marcus Hotels & Resorts, including acquisitions, co-investments, and new third-party management contracts.

Donato has more than 25 years of experience within the lodging industry. Most recently she was a principal for Arizona-based TLD Investment Advisors LLC. Prior to that, she worked for Hyatt Hotels Corp. from 2007-2020 as vice president of the corporate transactions group and then as senior vice president – capital strategy, real estate transactions. From 1999-2003 she worked for Hyatt Development Corp. as a development analyst, senior analyst and as manager of acquisitions and development.

“Tiffany is a proven leader with an impressive track record of success,” said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “Her extensive experience will be a strategic asset as we actively pursue growth opportunities of both owned and third-party managed hotels and resorts. With more than 60 years of hotel management expertise and an exceptional leadership team, Marcus Hotels & Resorts is well positioned to continue offering extraordinary guest experiences while increasing the value and profitability of our portfolio.”

In 1998 she received a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and in 2005 an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 16 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S.